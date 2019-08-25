PHOENIX — If you're going to be in the downtown Phoenix area Tuesday, expect an increased police presence near the Herberger Theater for a public safety training exercise.

According to a release from police, on Aug. 27, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Phoenix police and fire departments will be participating in a public safety training exercise in partnership with the Herberger Theater.

Officials said the Homeland Defense Bureau and Training Bureau will be providing crisis response training to staff and responding officers.

The exercise is expected to take place near the Herberger Theater. People in the area will see an increase in police and fire apparatus, personnel, and warning signage. Police say the training will not affect regular public safety service.

Those in the area should expect traffic restrictions as well. You will find restrictions around the theater on Van Buren and Monroe Streets from 2nd Street to 3rd Street, and 2nd and 3rd Streets from Van Buren to Monroe Streets to allow for emergency vehicle response.

Restrictions are expected to last for the duration of the exercise.