Police: Teen shoots, kills man in Skyline Park, teen's mother reports shooting

According to police, the man who was shot and killed pulled a gun on a 16-year-old before another teen shot him.

MESA, Ariz. — A 27-year-old man is dead after police say a confrontation in Skyline Park in Mesa on Tuesday night led to a shooting.

Police say officers responded to the shooting call after 9 p.m. and found Christopher Clark, 27, by the basketball courts with multiple gunshot wounds. Clark was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation found that a group had gathered at the park and Clark confronted a 16-year-old teen and pointed a gun at the teen's head.

That's when a 17-year-old teen pulled out a gun and shot Clark multiple times, according to police.

The teens fled the scene, but the shooter's mom called the Mesa Police Department later to report what happened.

Detectives interviewed the teens involved and witnesses from the park. Police say all guns have been located and no charges have been filed.