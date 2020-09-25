Police situation unfolds in Tempe involving Mesa police

There is an ongoing police situation in Tempe Friday morning in a residential area near University Drive and Evergreen Road.

The Tempe Police Department said the incident involves the Mesa Police Department. Mesa police said they are investigating an incident at the location but did not provide any immediate details.

12 News spoke to a witness at the scene, who says officers had guns out, shots were fired and police were doing compressions on someone. Police have not confirmed any details of a shooting.

Sky 12 was over the scene and saw multiple police cars in front of other vehicles in the residential area.