GILA RIVER INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz. - Multiple buildings were put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon in parts of the Komatke community, Gila River Police said.

Sky 12 showed a large number of police vehicles in two different areas.

Gila River PD said on Facebook the Komatke Clinic, the Gila River Crossing North Campus and the District 6 Service Center are all on lockdown.

Authorities said Gila River police and the FBI are searching for suspects in the area of 51st Avenue and Gila River Crossing Road. It is unknown what the suspects are wanted for.

