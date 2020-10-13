Man in critical condition after downtown Phoenix shooting, man and woman in custody

Police say the man and woman were seen fleeing from the scene of the shooting and ran into a downtown Phoenix apartment building before they were taken into custody.

PHOENIX — A large police presence in downtown Phoenix Tuesday afternoon was the result of a shooting that left a man in extremely critical condition.

Phoenix police spokesman Tommy Thompson says officers responded to a report of a shooting near 9th Street and Roosevelt Street around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Responding officers located a gunshot victim in extremely critical condition and he was transported to the hospital.

Police who were responding saw a man and woman running from the scene of the shooting and they were eventually seen running into an apartment building near 5th Street and Portland Street.

Multiple police cruisers and SWAT responded to the apartment building and were able to get the man and woman to come out and they were taken into custody and taken to Phoenix PD headquarters.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time, police say.

The man and woman are believed to be the only suspects and there is not believed to be any threat to the public at this time, Thompson said.

Police say 50 construction workers in the area were evacuated during the incident, but no one was hurt and they have since been allowed to return.