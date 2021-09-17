Officers investigating police shooting near Chandler Fashion Center

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department is investigating a police shooting that happened near Chandler Fashion Center.
The shooting took place near Chandler Boulevard & Chandler Village Drive, the department said. There is no current threat or danger to the public and no officers were injured.
Police have not yet released the following information:
- The events leading up to the shooting
- If anyone was injured in the shooting
- Whether anyone has been arrested
- The identities of those involved
Officers are planning to give updated details on the shooting at 9:45 a.m., according to a tweet from the department.
Latest Arizona News
Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.