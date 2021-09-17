x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

Officers investigating police shooting near Chandler Fashion Center

There is no threat or danger to the public, the Chandler Police Department said. Police have yet to release specific details on the incident.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department is investigating a police shooting that happened near Chandler Fashion Center.

The shooting took place near Chandler Boulevard & Chandler Village Drive, the department said. There is no current threat or danger to the public and no officers were injured.

Police have not yet released the following information:

  • The events leading up to the shooting
  • If anyone was injured in the shooting
  • Whether anyone has been arrested
  • The identities of those involved

Officers are planning to give updated details on the shooting at 9:45 a.m., according to a tweet from the department.

Latest Arizona News

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Related Articles