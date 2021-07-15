Officers shoot woman in Mesa after confrontation, police say

The department responded to a call from a neighbor saying the woman was threatening suicide and was armed.

MESA, Ariz. — A woman is in a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after she was shot by officers from the Mesa Police Department, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call saying their neighbor was threatening suicide and was armed with guns, police said. The department soon got another call saying a shot had been fired in the area.

Police responded to the scene near the intersection of Grandview Street and North Augustine, the department said. They located the woman with another neighbor in front of a house.

A Sergeant asked the woman to drop her weapons multiple times, police said. She did not drop her weapons and that's when officers shot her.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

