PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department said officers shot and killed an armed suspect near 7th Street and Northern Avenue Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 a.m., police said.

According to police, officers contacted a man they say was a suspect of a west Phoenix home invasion earlier Wednesday morning. Police said the man forced entry to a home around 4 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road and stole a vehicle.

Detectives got a tip that the suspect was near 7th Street and Glendale later.

According to police, officers contacted the suspect and he pointed a gun at them. Multiple officers fired their service weapons, killing the suspect.

The suspect is a man in his late 30s or early 40s, police said.

This is the seventh officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2019 and the second involving Phoenix police officers.

Police have not released the name of the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say 7th Street is closed just north of Northern Avenue, and police said that closure will likely remain in place into the evening.