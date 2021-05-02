Police sergeant injured by suspected drunk driver collision in Buckeye

The sergeant, other driver, and the passenger of the other driver all received non-life-threatening injuries from the collision, the Buckeye Police Department said.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A Buckeye Police sergeant is recovering at his home after being T-boned by a suspected drunk driver Saturday night, the Buckeye Police Department said.

The sergeant was driving through the intersection of North 4th Street and East Arizona Eastern Avenue when another vehicle struck the patrol vehicle on the driver's side, police said. The impact forced both vehicles into the corner of a building at the intersection.

The sergeant, the other driver, and a passenger in the car of the other driver were all transported to a local hospital, the department said. The sergeant was treated, released, and is now recovering from his injuries at home.

Both the driver and passenger in the other vehicle are still in the hospital recovering from non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The driver is suspected of "extreme drunk driving" and has warrants out for his arrest in both Arizona and California, the department said. The suspect will be booked into jail on a number of charges when he is released from the hospital.

The department did not provide the identity of the suspect or any specific information on what other charges the suspect will be facing.