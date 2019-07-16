TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are seeking information that would help them identify a man found dead in Tempe Town Lake last week.

Tempe police were called to Tempe Town Lake on Wednesday around 1 p.m. for a report of a body in the water. Officers successfully recovered the body, which has not yet been identified.

PREVIOUSLY: Body of unidentified man found in Tempe Town Lake

Police said the deceased person is a black man 25 to 40 years old who has short dark hair and a dark "petite goatee" on his chin. He is 6-foot-2 and 160 pounds and has scars on his right shoulder and right wrist and no tattoos.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact Tempe police at 480-350-8311.