Two men were shot in Old Town Scottsdale early Monday morning, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Both men were found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m., police said, near Wells Fargo Avenue and Stetson Drive by the Goodwood Tavern.

Police said the suspect has not been located but was described as having dark skin and a slender build.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update this story when more information becomes available.