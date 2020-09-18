Police searching for missing 2-year-old allegedly taken by non-custodial father

Esau Tineo reportedly does not have any custodial rights to the child, the Mesa Police Department said.

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing two-year-old girl.

The toddler, named Ezmeralda Tineo, was reportedly taken by her father, Esau Tineo, Thursday night. Esau reportedly does not have any custodial rights to the child, police said.

Ezmeralda is a Hispanic girl with brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top and gray shorts with a rainbow waistband, police said.

Esau was described as a 39-year-old Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He is five foot eight inches tall, weighs approximately 230 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black baseball shorts. He has a tattoo of a swan on his upper left arm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Esau or Ezmeralda are instructed to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

