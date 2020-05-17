Police find Mesa man missing after 7-mile hike

The 55-year-old man was missing since May 16, the Mesa Police Department said.

MESA, Ariz. — Update: Ozonur has been found and is safe, Detective Jason Flam from the Mesa Police Department said.

Original Story:

A man has been missing since he went on a 7-mile hike on May 16, the Mesa Police Department said.

The man, 55-year-old Joseph Ozonur, was last seen in the area of Crismon and Baseline, police said. The man left his residence in his gray 2014 Jeep Patriot with AZ plates BLV6470.

Ozonur posted on Facebook that he was going on the hike at 10 a.m., police said.

Investigators ask anyone with information on Ozonur's whereabouts call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Investigator Gonzales at 480-415-7476.