PHOENIX — Police are searching for a man they say attacked a 13-year-old girl Monday in south Phoenix.

Police say the teen girl was walking with her 8-year-old brother near 7th Street and Vineyard Road, just north of Baseline Road, around 8 a.m. when an unknown man confronted them.

The man was able to separate the girl from her brother and attempted to sexually assault her in a nearby field, police said. The attack was interrupted by an unknown passerby and the suspect fled.

Police described the man as 30-35 years old, 5 feet and 7 inches tall and 155 pounds.

A police composite of the suspect shows the man in a baseball hat and having a tattoo of a feather on his right check.

If you have any information on the incident, contact the Phoenix Police Department.