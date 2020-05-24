Police searching for 13-year-old runaway

Deming Beers from Fountain Hills was last seen on May 22 leaving her parents house, police said.

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. — Deputies are asking the public for helping in locating a 13-year-old who ran away from home on Friday.

The missing child, Deming Beers, was last seen on May 22 leaving her grandparent's residence in Fountain Hills, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. She reportedly left the home at 10 p.m. without a vehicle.

Beers has white with red hair, a brown right eye, and a half blue and half brown left eye, deputies said. She was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts and a t-shirt and was carrying a grey or light-colored sweatshirt.

Deputies urged anyone with information on the teenager's whereabouts to contact MCSO at 602-876-1011 or 602-876-8477.