A pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 51st and Sweetwater avenues Saturday night died at the scene, Phoenix police said.

Phoenix PD said around 9:30 p.m. 36-year-old Jerry Smith began crossing 51st Avenue eastbound, then northbound as the traffic light changed to green.

Smith was struck by a Chevy Silverado pickup traveling northbound in the curb lane, according to police.

Smith was pronounced death at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado was evaluated and it’s not believed speed nor impairment were factors in the crash. Police say no charges are pending against the driver.

Smith’s death is the latest in a rise of accidents between pedestrians and cars since 2013. In Arizona, 125 people lost their lives in the first 6 months of last year. That’s more than New York which has almost 3 times the population of Arizona.

A City of Phoenix spokeswoman said intersections are evaluated to see when improvements are needed.

It is not clear if or when this intersection will be looked at again.