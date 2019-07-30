PHOENIX — Brian Flores allegedly left his 3-year-old daughter while he went to a nearby concession stand at a drive-in theater in Glendale Saturday night.

He tells 12 News he did not bring his daughter because his hands were going to be full. And he was worried she might wander off.

According to the police report, the girl was inside the car for at least 15 minutes. During that time, people noticed and authorities responded.

“Ambulance got there; cops got there; firefighters got there,” Flores told 12 News.

MCSO

He went on to say he heard first responders say his child was cold to the touch. 12 News Meteorologist Kristen Keogh reports it would have been about 100 degrees in Glendale Saturday night.

Flores was arrested and charged with child abuse.