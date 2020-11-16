Police say 1 driver killed in Scottsdale street-racing crash

The speed limit was 45 miles per hour. The cars were estimated to be going 120 miles per hour.

Police in Scottsdale say a suspect has been arrested and is facing manslaughter and endangerment charges after an apparent street-racing crash left one driver dead.

They say two sports cars were speeding on Scottsdale Road on Saturday night before one of the vehicles crashed into a structural support pillar at a hotel entrance.

Court records show the two cars were going at an estimated 120 mph in a 45-mph speed limit zone.