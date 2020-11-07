Police Dive Team recovers body in park's man-made lake

Several people reported seeing a man enter the park lake on a floatation device, police said.

PHOENIX — A body has been recovered in the search for a man in a lake near Cesar Chavez Park, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The search began after several people reported seeing an adult man enter a park's man-made lake on a floatation device early Saturday morning, police said. The man allegedly fell off of the floatation device and was not seen again.

The body that police have recovered in the park's lake, which is near the intersection of S 35th Avenue and South Mountain Avenue, has yet to be identified. This is considered an ongoing investigation.