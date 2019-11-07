A Phoenix mom is facing several counts of child abuse after police say she admitted to hurting her 2-month-old son.

According to court paperwork, medical staff called Phoenix police officers after Madeline Rosa-Perez, 19, brought in her infant son who had several fractures throughout his body.

Court documents show her version of the story changed several times. Rosa-Perez first told doctors her son fell out of a car seat, then told officers he bumped his head on a door while she was holding him, the documents say.

Police say she later told detectives she never expected to have a child so young. She also told detectives her baby has colic and cries constantly.

According to documents, on June 8, Rosa-Perez admitted to becoming so frustrated, she threw a bottle full of baby formula at her baby.

Documents show Rosa-Perez later also admitted to previously pulling her baby's arm and leg when she was frustrated with him.

Medical staff found the baby had several fractures throughout his body, including on his skill, leg and ribs.

The mom is currently facing eight counts of child abuse. She is due back in court on July 24.