PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department said it is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that happened early Friday morning.

According to police, a woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.

Investigators are trying to identify the woman, police said.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson called the crash a "very serious collision."

McDowell Road is closed from 47th to 51st avenues and will be through the morning commute, police said.

Authorities did not immediately release any more details of the incident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.