Police: One wounded following shooting in Tempe parking garage

The shooting was determined to be a parking disagreement between people in two cars that escalated, police say.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man was injured in a shooting that occurred in a Tempe Parking garage, police said.

At 11:20 p.m. on Friday evening, Tempe police responded to a shooting call that took place in a parking garage on Ashe Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene there was one man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

After further investigation police determined there was a parking disagreement that escalated, leading to the shooting.

The identities of the people involved or the person injured have not been released.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and there is no other information available at this time.

