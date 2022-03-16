Police: No threat to community after armed student located at Verrado High School in Buckeye

Authorities said no one was hurt after a gun was recovered from a high school student.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The Buckeye Police Department dismissed any threats after a student was found armed at a high school Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call of an armed student at Verrado High School on Indian School Road. Officials said the student was located and the gun was recovered.

No one was hurt during the incident and there is no longer a threat to the school or surrounding community, police said.

We will share more information on the incident as additional information is released.

BPD has responded to a call of an armed student at Verrado High School. The student was located, and the gun has been recovered. No one was hurt. There is no threat to the school or community. pic.twitter.com/dK3BvoyYTW — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) March 16, 2022

