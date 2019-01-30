PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department said it is investigating a shooting involving officers Wednesday morning.

The police shooting happened in the area of 7th Street and Orangewood Avenue, just north of Glendale Avenue, police said.

According to police, no officers were injured in the shooting.

This is the seventh officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2019.

No other details on the incident were immediately provided. This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.