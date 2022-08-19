Police: Murder suspect killed Valley man over stolen bicycle

Richard Archuleta is accused of shooting and killing a man Tuesday near 31st and Northern avenues in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a man accused of murdering someone over a dispute involving a stolen bicycle, records show.

Richard Archuleta, 36, was taken into custody Thursday for allegedly killing Gabriel Towne on Tuesday near 31st and Northern avenues.

Court records show Towne was shot in his chest and witnesses told police the victim had gotten into an argument with Archuleta before he was killed.

The suspect allegedly admitted to shooting the victim because Towne had accused him of stealing a bicycle.

"Archuleta said he stole the bicycle from a different person and it did not belong to Gabriel," a police report states.

Archuleta has a lengthy criminal history and was not authorized to be in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest, records show. He was booked into the Maricopa County jail for several charges, including second-degree murder.

