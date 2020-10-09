Police: Missing Phoenix's woman's car found damaged by fire

Julie Concialdi, 59, went missing on Sept. 4 and was last seen at her residence near 27th Avenue and Dove Valley Road.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department says investigators found indicators of foul play may be involved in the disappearance of a 59-year-old Phoenix woman.

Police first said on Monday that Julie Concialdi went missing on Sept. 4 and that her vehicle had been found abandoned near 20th Avenue and Monona Drive.

Now, police say foul play may be suspected because Concialdi's vehicle was damaged by fire.

She is 5-foot-1, weighing approximately 130 pounds and she has brown hair and hazel eyes.