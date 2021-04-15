Police: Mesa man, child, two dogs found dead, woman found injured

The Mesa Police Department says they have no reason to believe any suspects are outstanding at this time, but did not release further information.

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is investigating after a man, a child and two dogs were found dead in a home on Wednesday night after a woman called 911 saying she was injured and needed help.

According to Mesa PD, officers responded to the call for help just before 8 p.m. at the home located near 91st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find the woman with a serious eye injury and she was taken to the hospital. Inside the home, officers found the bodies of a man, child and two dogs.

"At this time we have no reason to believe there are any outstanding suspects," a spokesperson with Mesa PD told 12 News.

However, the department says there is no further information available at this time. Police are not releasing names of those involved, either.