PHOENIX — Peoria police arrested a massage therapist accused of secretly filming his customers.

Detectives arrested 53-year-old Phoenix resident Robert Miller Wednesday after an investigation was opened Monday.

Police said Miller worked as a massage therapist with New Serenity Massage/Pain Management. He provided massages at two of the company's locations, one in Peoria and one in Phoenix.

Detectives started investigating Miller on Monday when a customer noticed an unusual device plugged into an outlet in the massage room and found out it was a hidden video camera.

The charger that the customer noticed plugged into the wall hid a camera.

Peoria Police Department

RELATED: Who's spying on you in hotel rooms, public places?

According to police, Miller had been recording customers before, during and after massages he performed.

Police said they searched Miller's home and found videos of customers during their massages, along with hundreds of images of child pornograpy and sex toys that resemble children.

Miller was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail. He faces charges of surreptitious filming and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

If you have any information about the case, contact Peoria police in one of the following ways:

P3 App: Download from Apple App Store or Google Play

Tip phone line: 623-773-7045

E-mail tips: PDTips@peoriaaz.gov (Note: E-mail is not anonymous)

ONLINE FORM: https://p3tips.com/927

Contacting Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS

Contacting Detective Krause at 623-773-7036

RELATED: How to spot hidden cameras in hotels, vacation rentals