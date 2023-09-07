Police: Maryvale HS student detained for bringing gun to school

Phoenix police say a student at Maryvale High School has been detained for allegedly bringing a gun on campus.

PHOENIX — A student at Maryvale High School has been detained by officers for allegedly bringing a gun on campus, Phoenix police said.

School staff informed police officers Thursday morning that a student was believed to be in possession of a weapon. After a short foot chase, officers detained the student and allegedly found a handgun.

Several 911 calls were made to police by individuals who believed an active shooter was on campus. But police said this was not the case and that officers had secured the school.

Another student not involved in the gun incident was taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

