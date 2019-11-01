PHOENIX — Pose Luciano Reed is behind bars after he allegedly traveled from Louisiana to the Valley to have sex with an underage Phoenix girl.

According to court documents, the 13-year-old girl's parents called police to file a missing person's report after their daughter didn't come home.

The teen later returned and told her parents she had been having a sexual relationship with Reed, 22.

Documents revealed the two met online and had two sexual encounters, the most recent happening on New Year's Day.

Detectives arrested Reed on Jan. 4.

He was booked on suspicion of several charges, including sexual abuse, molestation of a child and sexual conduct with a minor.