Police say they are investigating after a man was shot by another man during a fight Saturday night in Phoenix.

A man and a woman were in a car in a parking lot near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road just after 8 p.m. They were confronted by a man who was in an ongoing relationship with the woman, police say.

The 33-year-old man who was confronting the two people in the car started yelling and he tried getting into the vehicle to assault them, police say.

The aggressor grabbed the steering wheel as the vehicle was reversing. The car struck the vehicle owned by the aggressor, police say.

The 32-year-old man inside the vehicle with the woman warned the aggressor that he had a gun and would shoot, police say.

The man's gun discharged, striking the man attacking them. The man who shot the aggressor called the police and waited on scene. The man who was shot was declared dead on the scene.

Police say they are investigating and that charges are pending.