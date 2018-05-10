GLENDALE, Ariz. - One man is in the hospital and another on the run after a shooting in Glendale this afternoon, according to Glendale PD.

Glendale PD responded to a shooting call in the 9000 block of W. Highland Road and found one man shot. The suspect fled the scene.

The shooting victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and his condition is unknown at this time.

The victim and suspect reportedly got into a confrontation in the moments leading up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

