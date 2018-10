PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital and a suspect is on the run after a shooting near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road Wednesday night, according to Phoenix police.

Witnesses told police the suspect drove up to the victim and shot him during an argument. Police said the suspect and victim are known to each other.

The suspect fled before police arrived, and the victim has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

