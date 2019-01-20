Police are searching for a man who they say shot another man as he was threatening two women Saturday night. The man who was shot died of his injuries.

The incident started when a man was threatening two women, one of whom was his estranged girlfriend, according to police. It happened near 24th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix at about 8:15 p.m.

Another man asked the women if they needed help. The two men got in a fight and the man who stepped in shot the man who was threatening the women, according to police.

The 38-year-old man who was shot was taken to the hospital where he died.

The man who stepped in fled the scene and has not been identified. Police want to speak with him about the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.