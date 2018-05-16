PHOENIX - A man was arrested after he exposed himself to children walking by a Phoenix park on their way to school, police said.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Luis Noel Coss showed his penis to two adults and four children walking near a park located on Encanto Boulevard and 43rd Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Court documents show the children were under the age of 15 and walking to school.

Police said Coss admitted to having his hands underneath his pants, but told them he did not expose his penis.

Police arrested him and booked him into jail on six counts of indecent exposure.

