A man is in police custody after firing shots near the Intel facility in Chandler early Thursday morning, according to the Chandler Police Department.

According to Chandler PD, officers responded to Intel just after 4 a.m. after someone reported there was a man in the parking lot with a gun.

That person said the man with the gun fired two shots, police said. Officers took the man into custody and said no one was injured.

According to police, the man fired his gun at the ground and not at a person.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said there is no danger to the public.