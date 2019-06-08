PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man who barricaded himself in a house is dead.

The man's name wasn't immediately released Monday afternoon and it's unclear how he died, but police say officers didn't fire any gunshots.

Police were called to the scene about 11:30 a.m. in response to a shots fired call.

When they arrived, a man told police he came to pick up his friend.

For an unknown reason, the friend fired shots at the tires of the man's car and allegedly pointed the handgun at him before going back inside the home.

Police set up containment and tried to make contact with the man.

They say the man was later found dead inside the house and their investigation of the incident is ongoing.