Police: Man dies after trying to run from Mesa officers

A man who was in the process of being arrested by Mesa police officers earlier this week lost consciousness and died.

MESA, Ariz. — A man is dead after he was being arrested by Mesa police officers earlier this week and lost consciousness, officials with the Mesa Police Department said.

According to officials, investigators were looking to detain 33-year-old Michael Medina for several outstanding warrants since June. Police said he was wanted for alleged property crimes and resisting arrest.

On July 17, officers reportedly located Medina in a vehicle and made a traffic stop near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue. Police said Medina allegedly ran from the officers.

Authorities said one of the officers caught up to the suspect and made contact with him, causing Medina to fall forward. He then lost consciousness after being taken into custody, police added.

The suspect's handcuffs were removed and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, officials said. Medina was taken to a hospital and later died.

Mesa police said the investigation into Medina's death is ongoing.

