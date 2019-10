PHOENIX — A man was critically injured when he was shot during a fight Tuesday evening, police said.

Phoenix police said the suspect and the victim got into a fight near 19th and Glendale avenues and one shot the other. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect ran from the scene, police said. Officers have not yet given a description of the suspect.

Police said the cause of the fight is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.