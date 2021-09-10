Police looking for missing 4 and 3-year-olds in Phoenix

The two girls were last seen Saturday evening in their mother's apartment near 16th and Missouri avenues.

PHOENIX — A 4-year-old and 3-year-old are missing in Phoenix and police are asking for the public's help to find them.

Officers from the Phoenix Police Department said Amina Sterling, 4, and Amanirena Sterling, 3, were last seen on Saturday in the area of 16th and Missouri avenues.

Police said the girls' mother last saw them around 6:30 p.m. inside their apartment. The family is concerned for their welfare, police said.

Amina, who is 3-feet tall and 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing an orange dress with black sandals.

Amanirena, who is 3-feet tall and 20 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing an orange dress and white Adidas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121.

