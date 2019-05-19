PHOENIX - Police Monday are still looking for a woman seen on security camera footage with a child Saturday morning who was found abandoned later that day.

On Monday, Phoenix PD released security camera footage of the woman pushing a stroller at a Food City grocery store in the area of W. Indian School Road and N. 19th Avenue.

The video shows here walking in with the stroller around 5 a.m. Police say she then went to the restroom for nearly two hours before leaving the store around 7.

Phoenix PD says the child was found in the parking lot sleeping in the stroller with nobody around a short time later. The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution and had no injuries.

Phoenix PD did not release the age of the child, but said he has been turned over to the Department of Child Safety. Now, police are looking for a woman seen pushing the child's stroller on security camera footage earlier that day.

Police say she is between 20 and 40 years old and a released a photo of her. The child was found wearing a black “The Beatles” T-shirt, gray sweatpants and one gray sock.

The Phoenix Police Family Investigations Bureau is asking for assistance from the community. Anyone with information about the child or the woman is asked to call Phoenix Police at (602) 262-6151.

Food City released the following statement Monday afternoon:

"Our Food City store team pulled the surveillance video that it had of the woman in the store, and turned it over to the police department. The police department, in turn, shared the video footage and screenshot of the woman with local media in hopes that the general public can assist with the investigation. We also encouraged our members (employees) to contact the proper authorities if they recalled anything additional that could assist with the investigation. Now that the video is being shared publicly, we hope that someone can help to identify or locate this woman."