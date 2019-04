GLENDALE, Ariz. - One man is dead after a shooting near W. Olive Avenue and N. 59th Avenue, which is near the Glendale Community College campus, according to Glendale PD.

Police searched the area for a suspect but said the suspect is no longer in the area.

Police are not releasing information on the victim or suspect at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update with new information as it becomes available.