SUN CITY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for a missing 76-year-old man, who has not been seen since he left his home to buy lunch for he and his wife Saturday afternoon.

According to MCSO, Gary Enger drives a white 2018 Nissan Altima with Arizona plate #BNP0733. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans.

Enger has the onset of possible dementia and takes medication for hypertension. He gets lost easily and probably would not stop to ask for directions, according to his wife.

Enger contacted his wife on a cell phone at about 3:50 p.m. and said he was near 19th Avenue and somewhere in the North Valley. The cell phone ran out of batteries and goes to voicemail now when called.

He is 5-foot-10 and weighs 160 pounds with a slender build, white hair, white mustache and he wears eye glasses.

If you have any information on Gary Enger's whereabouts, please call MCSO at 602-876-4912.