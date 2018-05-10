PHOENIX - Police today are searching for a man who robbed a U.S. Bank inside of a Phoenix Safeway store Thursday while using a fake simulated explosive device.

Phoenix PD says the man, believed to be in his 50s, robbed the bank around 3:30 p.m. and then fled on foot, leaving behind a device that was believed to be explosive.

The store was evacuated and Phoenix PD's Bomb Squad determined the device wasn't explosive.

ATM surveillance camera caught pictures of the man, which can be seen below:

Phoenix Police Department

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

