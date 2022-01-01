Police looking for hit-and-run suspect in West Valley

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a driver who allegedly struck a pedestrian Saturday night.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a driver who fatally hit someone Saturday night in the West Valley.

Deputies found the victim lying on the ground near El Mirage Road and Northern Avenue at about 8:15 p.m. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

MCSO said the victim was struck by a car and the motorist drove off shortly after hitting them. Anyone with information about the driver can call MCSO at 602-876-1011.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.