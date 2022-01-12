Police looking for hit-and-run driver in West Valley

Officials said the pedestrian was crossing Indian School mid-block near 35th Avenue when he was hit.

PHOENIX — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured a man in West Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He is not being identified at this time.

Traffic on Indian School Road is restricted from 33rd to 31st Avenue while police work to clear the scene.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Phoenix police at or SILENT WITNESS at 480-WITNESS.

