#Found this little boy this morning 6/3/20 after 7am just south of 49th Ave and Bethany Home Road. He is non-verbal and appears to have special needs. About 5yo 3’8”/50lbs. If you recognize him and know his parents or guardians please call Glendale Police at 623-930-3000 #Help pic.twitter.com/MipMtXTSXB