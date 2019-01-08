A major road closure in Scottsdale will affect rush-hour traffic as Scottsdale police assist Mesa police with an investigation.

Police have blocked off McDowell Road between 70th Street and 68th Street as the investigation continues.

Police have not yet said what they are investigating.

Sky 12 video shows several cars clustered along the road after an apparent crash. They surround a red car that appears to have veered off the road after being hit by the dark car behind it. A white sheet can be seen in the driver's seat of the red car.

A group of people is standing on the median as officers investigate.