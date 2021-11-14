Sky Harbor scare resolved after 'suspicious item' was found

More than a dozen flights were delayed after the item was found at Terminal 4.

PHOENIX — Operations at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport have resumed after officials found a "suspicious item" at Terminal 4 Sunday.

Airport authorities said the situation was resolved but did not specify what was the item found.

The airport experienced more than a dozen delays without any cancellations during the incident.

The item was found on the south curb of Terminal 4. As a precaution, the south curb and portions of Terminal 4 were cleared out.

Flights and operations should resume as normal but officials are advising passengers to arrive early and to double check their flight status before arriving at the airport.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

