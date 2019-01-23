MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police said they are investigating after a person was found dead in a Mesa home Tuesday afternoon in the neighborhood south of Main Street between Power and Sossaman roads.

Police said they responded to the home Tuesday, Jan. 22 for a suspicious activity call and found a dead body.

Police called the death suspicious, and an investigation is underway.

Police said they cannot confirm the identity of the body at this point and cannot tell if it is male or female.

Mesa resident Valarie "Val" Fairchild was last seen at 2:30 p.m. last Monday in the area.

Though police could not yet identify the body, leadership at Earnhardt Auto Centers, where Fairchild worked for 29 years, said in a statement that Fairchild was discovered deceased Tuesday.

The statement said Fairchild was "a mentor to some and friend to many" during her time as an executive at Earnhardt Auto Centers.

"Due to the nature, unknown info and sensitivity of this matter, please refrain from sharing thoughts, opinions or even speculations regarding this very sad situation. Mesa PD will update us all as their investigation develops," Earnhardt Auto Centers said in the statement.